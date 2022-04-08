Left Menu

Report claims over 1,000 people killed, injured by landmines, IEDs in Afghanistan last year

As many as 1,016 people, mostly children, were killed and injured by landmines and IEDs across the country last year, said the officials of the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA).

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 08-04-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 08-04-2022 22:27 IST
Report claims over 1,000 people killed, injured by landmines, IEDs in Afghanistan last year
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

As many as 1,016 people, mostly children, were killed and injured by landmines and IEDs across the country last year, said the officials of the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA). Qari Nooruddin Rostamkhel, in charge of demining coordination at ANDMA, made the remarks on Thursday, in a meeting on the occasion of International Mine Awareness and Assistance Day in capital Kabul, The Frontier Post reported.

He said on average about 120 people were killed or injured by landmines and IEDs in the country every month. Over 20 square kilometers of land has been cleared in 20 provinces in the past seven months, he said, adding that in the last 30 years, 1,260,550 anti-personnel mines, 18,351,422 of unexploded ordnance and 1,264 hand grenades have been discovered and defused in the country, The Frontier Post reported.

It further reported that during the clearing operations, 3,196 villages have been cleared and 606 square kilometers of land, which is registered in the national database, required demining, he said. He said that over 1,000 landmine clearance workers were also killed in the last three decades. Sharafuddin Muslim, deputy ANDMA head, said that there was currently no any security problem in the country and mine cleaning agencies should accelerate their operations in Afghanistan.

Mines are hidden enemy of all the people and should be eradicated jointly. People who have lost their organs in demining program should be financially supported by the relevant organizations, he said. Mariana, head of Halo Trust, an international demining organization, said at the meeting that Afghanistan is one of the countries with most land mines that cause highest casualties, according to The Frontier Post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concentrated antibodies may help the immunosuppressed; Earliest-known galaxy offers clues about the primordial universe and more

Science News Roundup: Rare vaccine-related blood clots tied to gene; concent...

 Global
2
U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

U.S. Space Force releases new bolide data to NASA

 United States
3
One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

One child died and one injured due to dogs attack in UP

 India
4
IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded for level 1 offence

IPL 2022: Nitish Rana fined 10 pc of match-fee, Jasprit Bumrah reprimanded f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022