Islamabad HC declares PECA ordinance null and void

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance was declared null and void by Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday. As per the reports by ARY News, "The Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) ordinance, 2022 and promulgation is declared as unconstitutional, invalid beyond reasonable doubt and it is, therefore struck down," the verdict read.

A four-page judgement was passed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah on the petitions filed by PBA, PFUJ and those against the PECA Ordinance. "The ordinance destined to be tabled in the National Assembly or Senate. It is not necessary to produce in the house where you have a majority," Justice Athar Minallah remarked.

The court had clubbed all the petitions against the PECA ordinance, and the PBA in its plea had also claimed that the ordinance has been released to promote self-censorship. In a previous hearing, Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan told the court that the government is ready to take back the Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Act (PECA). Several pleas have been filed by the Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) and Balochistan Bar Council earlier also after the Pakistani Bar Council passed an ordinance amending the PECA. The modifications elucidate, that the definition of a "person" has been broadened to include any company, association, institution, organization, authority or any other. Additionally, anyone found guilty of attacking a person's "identity" will now be sentenced to five years instead of three years, reported ARY News. (ANI)

