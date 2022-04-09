Left Menu

US convicts university researcher for hiding ties with Chinese govt

A former University of Kansas (KU) professor has been convicted by a federal jury after he deliberately concealed that he was also employed by a government-affiliated university in China while working on US government-funded research at KU. Feng Tao, aka Franklin Tao, 50, of Lawrence, Kansas, worked as a full-time professor at KU.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, in 2018, Tao accepted a position with Fuzhou University in China that designated him as a Changjiang Scholar Distinguished Professor. The position's guidelines required him to be a full-time employee of Fuzhou University. "The Kansas Board of Regents (KBOR) required faculty to file annual reports to notify of any outside employment that did or could impact duties as a conflict of interest. Tao didn't seek permission from KU before entering the agreement with Fuzhou University, didn't notify KU about the employment, and lied to conceal the employment," the Department of Justice said in a statement.

In December 2018, the defendant moved to China to work full-time at Fuzhou University, while falsely telling KU administrators that he was in Europe. As a KU faculty member, Tao conducted research under contracts between the KU and two U.S. government agencies, the Department of Energy (DOE) and the National Science Foundation (NSF).

According to the justice department, Tao caused KU to submit to DOE and NSF hundreds of thousands of dollars in reimbursement requests for expenditures associated with the grants. Tao repeatedly certified electronic documents indicating he read and understood the federal government and KU's policies and that he had made all necessary disclosures.

Tao faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine up to USD 250,000 for wire fraud, and up to 10 years and a fine up to USD 250,000 on each of the program fraud counts. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) investigated the case. (ANI)

