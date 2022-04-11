Left Menu

Indian embassy in Nepal celebrates 72nd ICCR Foundation Day

Swami Vivekananda Cultural Centre (SVCC), Embassy of India in Kathmandu, on Saturday celebrated 72nd Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Foundation Day. According to an official statement, the event, held at Hotel Marriott in Kathmandu, was organized as part of the ongoing celebrations of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mohotsav', commemorating 75 years of India's independence, with an aim to deepen the bonds of friendship among ICCR alumni.

The event was inaugurated by Deputy Chief of Mission Namgya Khampa in presence of noted politician Dr Shashank Koirala, actor Manisha Koirala and prominent ICCR alumni from Nepal. On the occasion, two distinguished alumni of ICCR from Nepal- Dr Bhola Thapa, Vice-chancellor of Kathmandu University, and Neelesh Pradhan, CEO of Nepal Clearing House- shared their experiences of studying in India.

Manisha Koirala also shared her experiences of childhood and early education in India. A video compilation of experiences of alumni of ICCR from across the globe was also played. A cultural program was also performed by students of the SVCC during the event. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

