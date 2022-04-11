Left Menu

Pakistan court rejects plea seeking probe into 'threat letter'

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to place the names of the former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) and an investigation into an alleged threat letter, local media reported.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday dismissed a plea seeking to place the names of the former prime minister Imran Khan and ex-ministers on the Exit Control List (ECL) and an investigation into an alleged threat letter, local media reported. IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued a five-page long reserved verdict against the plea, while slapping a Pakistani Rs 100,000 fine on the petitioner, Geo News reported.

The petition was filed by Maulvi Iqbal Haider after Khan left PM House following his ouster from the office in a no-confidence vote Earlier, the then Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan claimed that Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu was involved in the "foreign conspiracy" to topple his government.

However, responding to Imran Khan's remarks, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield rubbished the allegations regarding Washington's role in an alleged conspiracy. (ANI)

