At least 20 people killed in flooding in South Africa: Reports

At least 20 people have died in South Africa's eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of floods caused by heavy rains, eNCA broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local department of cooperative governance and Traditional Affairs.

ANI | Cape Town | Updated: 12-04-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 15:12 IST
Cape Town [South Africa], April 12 (ANI/Sputnik): At least 20 people have died in South Africa's eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal as a result of floods caused by heavy rains, eNCA broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing local department of cooperative governance and Traditional Affairs. In addition, several people are considered missing.

KwaZulu-Natal emergency services spokesperson Robert Mckenzie told the broadcaster that disaster management teams had been evacuating people from the areas experiencing mudslides and flooding. According to Mckenzie, structural collapses of buildings, roads and power lines are observed in the region. In this regard, the spokesman recommended that local residents stay at indoors if possible. Intense rainfalls have been hitting KwaZulu-Natal since Monday night. The municipality of eThekwini and the city of Durban are considered some of the hard-hit areas. (ANI/Sputnik)

