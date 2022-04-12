Left Menu

Pakistan's Cabinet Ministers to be finalised tonight by PM Shahbaz Sharif

Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif is likely to finalise his cabinet ministers by Tuesday night, local media reported.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 12-04-2022 19:50 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 19:50 IST
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. Image Credit: ANI
Pakistan's newly-elected Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif is likely to finalise his cabinet ministers by Tuesday night, local media reported. According to The News International, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is likely to be appointed as the next foreign minister of Pakistan and slots are also being discussed for Shazia Marri.

Rana Sanaullah is expected to be given the portfolio of the Interior Ministry and Maryam Aurangazeb could be the next information minister. Members of the Pakistan Muslim League, Khawaja Asif, Khurram Dastgir, Saad Rafique, Murtaza Javed, and Shaista Pervaiz Malik are some of the eminent personalities considered to be included in the cabinet with names like Aslam Bhootani and Mohsin Dawar doing the rounds as independent candidates.

The members of all the Opposition parties who voted against Imran Khan are also expected to represent Sharif's cabinet. Before announcing his cabinet members, the Prime Minister will be meeting Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, chairman of the Pakistan People's Party, Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of PDM, and other political leaders of the party, reported News International. According to speculations Azam Nazir Tarar can be elected as the Leader of the House while either Sherry Rehman or Mustafa Nawaz one will gain a seat in the ministry.

The political party, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam(JUI-F) has urged Prime Minister Sharif to elect someone from their party as the next governor of Balochistan, while Punjab's governor should be elected from Pakistan People's Party and that of Sindh from Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan(MQM-P). In his one of his first decisions as PM, Shehbaz Sharif scrapped two weekly offs for government offices and changed government office timings to 8 am instead of 10 am.

Shehbaz Sharif took oath as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Monday after being elected by the National Assembly of the country. (ANI)

