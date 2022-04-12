Left Menu

US President Biden briefed on Brooklyn shooting

ANI | New York | Updated: 12-04-2022 21:13 IST | Created: 12-04-2022 21:11 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
US President Joe Biden on Tuesday (local time) was briefed on the latest developments regarding the New York City subway shooting, White House press secretary Jen Psaki tweeted. White House senior staff are in touch with New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell, Psaki added.

Multiple people were shot in a subway station in Brooklyn and 13 people were transported to area hospitals, the New York City Fire Department (FDNY)said. There are no active explosive devices at the scene, according to the New York Police Department (NYPD).

The FDNY had reported earlier that "several undetonated devices" were found. Residents were asked to avoid the area of 36th Street and 4th Avenue in Brooklyn "due to an investigation."

Meanwhile, schools in the area of the Brooklyn subway shooting are sheltering in, Education Department said. All schools in the nearby Brooklyn area are on a "shelter in" order, which means no one is allowed to leave the building, and only students are allowed in, a Department of Education spokesperson explained. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

