US, Japan conducting exercises with nuclear aircraft carrier in Sea of Japan

The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is conducting joint exercises with the Japan self-defense forces in the Sea of Japan with a view to contain North Korea, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 13-04-2022 14:53 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 14:53 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Tokyo [Japan], April 13 (ANI/Sputnik): The US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Abraham Lincoln is conducting joint exercises with the Japan self-defense forces in the Sea of Japan with a view to contain North Korea, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on Wednesday. According to the news agency, the US aircraft carrier proceeded along the Tsushima Strait to the east the day before yesterday. The US destroyer Spruance and the Japanese destroyer Inazuma were also seen in the region, Kyodo reported.

The decision to conduct the exercises was made amid fears of new missile launches by North Korea in anticipation of the 110th birth anniversary of the country's late founding leader Kim Il Sung, the grandfather of the current leader, Kim Jong Un, on Friday. A US nuclear-powered aircraft carrier has been observed in the Sea of Japan for the first time since 2017, when Pyongyang conducted atomic tests and launched an intercontinental ballistic missile.

In March, Washington also conducted training exercises involving the Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier west of the Korean Peninsula in the Yellow Sea. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

