India gets elected to 4 United Nations ECOSOC bodies

India on Wednesday got elected to four United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies, the country's mission to the UN informed in a tweet.

ANI | New York | Updated: 13-04-2022 22:59 IST | Created: 13-04-2022 22:56 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India on Wednesday got elected to four United Nations Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) bodies, the country's mission to the UN informed in a tweet. The bodies include the Commission for Social Development, Committee on NGOs, Commission on Science & Technology for Development, and Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights.

Of the above bodies, India was re-elected to the Committee for Economic, Social, and Cultural Rights with Ambassador Preeti Saran representing the country. Last year, India was elected to three ECOSOC bodies including the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, the Executive Board of UN Women, and the Executive Board of the World Food Programme.

The UN Charter established ECOSOC in 1945 as one of the six main organs of the United Nations. The Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) coordinates the work of the 14 UN specialized agencies, ten functional commissions and five regional commissions, receives reports from nine UN funds and programs (see reverse), and issues policy recommendations to the UN system and to the Member States. (ANI)

