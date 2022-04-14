Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks MQM-P's support in National Assembly speaker election

Pakistan's newly elected Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has sought the support of Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) in the National Assembly (NA) speaker election. According to Ary News, a meeting was held by Sharif with MQM-P leaders during his visit to Karachi. It was attended by Amir Khan, Aminul Haque, Farogh Naseem, Nasreen Jalil and others.

MQM-P was a key ally of the alliance led by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and its switching sides to the opposition parties led to the fall of the Imran Khan government. Sharif vowed that the promises made to the MQM-P leaders will be fulfilled. He urged coordinated efforts between the Centre and the province for the development of Sindh. Sharif also assured MQM-P of its inclusion in the consultative process for the development of Sindh.

Sharif thanked the MQM-P for supporting the opposition parties in the no-trust motion against the former premier. He individually thanked the lawmakers who cast their votes in the NA, said the sources. He also expressed hope that MQM-P would continue to support the government in the upcoming elections for the NA speaker, reported Ary News.

Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, leader of MQM-P and a member of the National Assembly of Pakistan said he hopes for a resolution of issues in Karachi and urban parts of the Sindh. The premier said that they wanted to establish a long-term working relationship with MQM-P. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)