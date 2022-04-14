Left Menu

US Embassy highlights people-to-people ties as India, US celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

With India and the US celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, the US embassy in New Delhi on Thursday posted a video that featured several renowned members of the Indian diaspora talking about the journey in which several milestones have been achieved.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-04-2022 19:02 IST | Created: 14-04-2022 19:02 IST
US Embassy highlights people-to-people ties as India, US celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations
US-India celebrate 75 years of bilateral ties with accomplished members of Indian diaspora. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With India and the US celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, the US embassy in New Delhi on Thursday posted a video that featured several renowned members of the Indian diaspora talking about the journey in which several milestones have been achieved. The US Embassy said that people-to-people ties are at the heart of the bilateral relationship.

"We're celebrating 75 years of US-India relations with some of the most iconic and accomplished members of the Indian diaspora. Our people-to-people ties are the heart of our partnership. Cheers to our deep and growing relationship and on to 100," the US Embassy in India said in a tweet. A video posted by the US embassy included messages about 75 years journey from prominent India-Americans such as former Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi, India born-American filmmaker Mira Nair and writer and TV personality Padma Lakshmi. Other famous personalities included actor Priyanka Chopra, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy.

US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said in the video that the foundation of the partnership lies in the personal friendship formed over the years between individual Americans and Indians. "This year we celebrate the 75 anniversary of US-India relations. The foundation of our partnership lies in the personal friendship formed over the years between individual Americans and Indians as they studied, worked, lived and learned together," she says.

The joint statement released after the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and US held this week in Washington spoke about the two "natural and trusted partners" celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. "As natural and trusted partners celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and independent India, with a shared commitment to democracy and pluralism, a multifaceted bilateral agenda, and growing convergence of strategic interests, both countries seek to continue to promote a resilient, rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds democratic values, and promotes peace and prosperity for all," the statement said.

The statement also talked about the deep educational linkages. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar in his remarks on Tuesday at a university event in Washington also referred to the contribution of the Indian diaspora in fostering bilateral relations.

"The 4.4 million Indian diaspora has literally defined our image in this society and helped forge relationships that are an enormous source of strength for us. At its centre are students, academics, and professionals who have contributed to America's progress even as they remained a bridge between the two societies," he said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backlash from fans!

BTS won’t perform at Yoon Suk Yeol’s inaugural committee after facing backla...

 Korea Rep
2
SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

SpaceX Crew-4 mission to space station deferred again

 United States
3
World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent Putin ally?; Soviet-era drone that crashed in Croatia carried the aerial bomb, experts say and more

World News Roundup: Factbox-Who is Ukraine's Viktor Medvedchuk, a prominent ...

 Global
4
Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

Prasol Chemicals files draft papers with Sebi; eyes up to Rs 800 cr via IPO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022