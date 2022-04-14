US Embassy highlights people-to-people ties as India, US celebrate 75 years of diplomatic relations

With India and the US celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations, the US embassy in New Delhi on Thursday posted a video that featured several renowned members of the Indian diaspora talking about the journey in which several milestones have been achieved. The US Embassy said that people-to-people ties are at the heart of the bilateral relationship.

"We're celebrating 75 years of US-India relations with some of the most iconic and accomplished members of the Indian diaspora. Our people-to-people ties are the heart of our partnership. Cheers to our deep and growing relationship and on to 100," the US Embassy in India said in a tweet. A video posted by the US embassy included messages about 75 years journey from prominent India-Americans such as former Pepsico CEO Indra Nooyi, India born-American filmmaker Mira Nair and writer and TV personality Padma Lakshmi. Other famous personalities included actor Priyanka Chopra, tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and US Surgeon General Dr Vivek Murthy.

US Charge d'Affaires Patricia Lacina said in the video that the foundation of the partnership lies in the personal friendship formed over the years between individual Americans and Indians. "This year we celebrate the 75 anniversary of US-India relations. The foundation of our partnership lies in the personal friendship formed over the years between individual Americans and Indians as they studied, worked, lived and learned together," she says.

The joint statement released after the 2+2 ministerial dialogue between India and US held this week in Washington spoke about the two "natural and trusted partners" celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations. "As natural and trusted partners celebrating 75 years of diplomatic relations between the United States and independent India, with a shared commitment to democracy and pluralism, a multifaceted bilateral agenda, and growing convergence of strategic interests, both countries seek to continue to promote a resilient, rules-based international order that safeguards sovereignty and territorial integrity, upholds democratic values, and promotes peace and prosperity for all," the statement said.

The statement also talked about the deep educational linkages. External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar in his remarks on Tuesday at a university event in Washington also referred to the contribution of the Indian diaspora in fostering bilateral relations.

"The 4.4 million Indian diaspora has literally defined our image in this society and helped forge relationships that are an enormous source of strength for us. At its centre are students, academics, and professionals who have contributed to America's progress even as they remained a bridge between the two societies," he said. (ANI)

