French MPs call for further imposition of sanctions on Taliban over violations of women's rights

Over 50 French Parliament Members asked the country's president Emmanuel Macron to impose further sanctions on the Taliban over the violation of women's rights in Afghanistan. The move comes after the Taliban decided exclusion of the girls from the schools. The Taliban have issued a decree banning female students of grade 6 and above from attending classes in schools.

The MPs in a letter concentrated on the violation of women's rights in Afghanistan, preventing girls from getting an education, a travel ban on women, and depriving women of working, reported The Khaama Press. The letter that was signed by the MPs was sent both to President Macron and the parliament of the European Union.

The letter further reads that the limitations on women travelling are inhumane, reported The Khaama Press. Mahdi Obaid, a coordinator of the letter told the media that the MPs focused much on the closure of schools for girls and the overall situation of Afghanistan.

In the letter, the MPs asked that process of normalization of relations with the Taliban should stop and their free travelling should be prevented. The decision by the Taliban has drawn severe backlash across the world with the foreign ministers of Canada, France, Italy, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the United States of America criticizing the Taliban's decision to deny Afghan girls the opportunity to finally go back to schools in a statement previously.

Since the Taliban took control, Afghan girls are facing restrictions on travel, work, and education, besides their deteriorating safety situation in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)