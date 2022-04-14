Left Menu

Russian central bank may introduce digital Ruble over next few years

Russian central bank may introduce digital Ruble over next few years
Moscow [Russia], April 14 (ANI/Sputnik): The Central Bank of Russia hopes to introduce the digital ruble over the next few years, First Deputy Governor Olga Skorobogatova said on Thursday.

"We are already preparing concurrently legislative changes and we expect that this year the changes related to the digital ruble will be considered and adopted. This will give us the opportunity, given that we will conduct testing throughout the year, to understand clearly next year what the roadmap for the introduction of the digital ruble might look like. We believe that if we move quickly with testing and legislative changes, then we can reach implementation in the coming years," Skorobogatova said at a meeting of inter-committee working groups.

In December 2021, the creation of the prototype of the digital ruble platform was completed and 12 banks expressed their desire to take part in its testing. Based on the test results, a strategy for the introduction of the digital ruble platform will be developed. (ANI/Sputnik)

