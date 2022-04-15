8 Pak soldiers killed in terrorist attacks in North Waziristan

Eight Pakistani soldiers were killed in two terrorist attacks in North Waziristan district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday, reported Dawn newspaper. As per a statement issued from the military's media wing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the first attack took place in Datakhel town of North Waziristan when terrorists ambushed a moving military vehicle.

Terrorists used assault guns and a rocket-launched grenade in the attack. Bodies of killed soldiers were moved to Miramshah, the administrative headquarters of North Waziristan in a military helicopter.

The second attack between armed forces and insurgents took place in the Isham region of North Waziristan district, where Mianwali Sepoy, Asmatullah Khan was killed in a fire exchange, a local media reported citing military media wing ISPR. A total of 105 army personnel lost lives in such terrorist attacks with the first three months of this year recording 97 soldiers and army officers.

In the corresponding period of attacks, 128 terrorists were killed and 270 have been arrested, said the Directorate of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). (ANI)

