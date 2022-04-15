Left Menu

Moscow warns US over shipment of weapons to Ukraine

Moscow has sent a note to Washington warning that NATO arms supplies to Kiev are exacerbating the Ukrainian conflict and can lead to unpredictable consequences, the Washington Post reported on Friday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 15-04-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 15-04-2022 18:00 IST
Representative image (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
Moscow has sent a note to Washington warning that NATO arms supplies to Kyiv are exacerbating the Ukrainian conflict and can lead to unpredictable consequences, the Washington Post reported on Friday. "We call on the United States and its allies to stop the irresponsible militarization of Ukraine, which implies unpredictable consequences for regional and international security," the note, originally in Russian and seen by the newspaper, read.

The State Department has not yet commented on the revelation. US President Joe Biden said on Wednesday that the US considers sending to Ukraine Humvee armored vehicles, along with other sophisticated military equipment as part of the new aid package worth $750 million, which includes 300 Switchblades, 500 Javelin anti-tank missiles, 200 M113 armored vehicles as well as 16 Mi-17s helicopters.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after recognizing the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent republics. Russia says that its special operation is targeting only military infrastructure in the country. In response to the military actions, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Russia, while supplying the Ukrainian military with lethal weapons.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

