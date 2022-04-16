China reports 3,867 new local COVID-19 cases in past 24-hour

The Chinese mainland reported 3,867 locally transmitted confirmed COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, the National Health Commission (NHC) said on Saturday. Notably, of these new local cases, 3,590 were reported in Shanghai while the rest were reported in 14 other provincial-level regions, including 195 in the northeastern province of Jilin, Xinhua reported citing the commission.

According to the commission, the Chinese mainland also reported 20,813 locally-transmitted asymptomatic infections of the novel coronavirus on Friday of which 19,923 were reported in Shanghai. As many as 2,818 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland on Friday, bringing the total recoveries to 148,170.

No new deaths from COVID-19 have been reported, Xinhua reported citing the commission. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)