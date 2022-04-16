Pak National Assembly to take up no-trust vote against Dy Speaker Qasim Suri today

The session of the Pakistan National Assembly, with the voting for the removal of Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri and the election of the new speaker on agenda, will be held at noon on Saturday, reported Radio Pakistan. The National Assembly, earlier scheduled to meet on April 22, has now been convened to meet on Saturday to take up the no-confidence motion against Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri, who is currently functioning as the acting speaker, reported the Dawn newspaper.

Notably, Suri had earlier changed the schedule of the sitting of the lower house of parliament from April 16 to April 22. However, Additional Secretary of Legislation of the National Assembly Secretariat Muhammad Mushtaq on Friday informed the members that the resolution for removal of the deputy speaker from the office would be taken up on April 16. The four-point agenda issued by the NA Secretariat includes voting on the no-confidence resolution, the election of the speaker and his oath-taking. However, Suri might resign from the office before voting on the resolution against him, reported the media outlet citing PTI sources.

Further, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Raja Pervaiz Ashraf is set to assume the office of the National Assembly speaker as no other candidate on Friday submitted nomination papers against him till the 12-noon deadline. Notably, the office of the speaker fell vacant after Asad Qaiser tendered his resignation minutes before the voting on the no-confidence resolution against the then prime minister Imran Khan on April 9. (ANI)

