No official at farewell lunch triggering so-called 'Lettergate scandal' felt any US conspiracy against Imran

No one who attended the farewell lunch for the then Pakistan ambassador Asad Majeed Khan at his residence which led to the so-called 'Lettergate scandal' felt that America was trying to hatch a conspiracy against former Prime Minister Imran Khan government. "No, there's no conspiracy. Nobody got that impression," the source added.

The 'Lettergate scandal' that includes a threatening letter from a foreign country for regime change in the country kicked off on March 7 at a farewell lunch for the former Pakistani Ambassador at his residence, which is also known as Pakistan House, reported Dawn. Even when it was a lunch, a notetaker from the Pakistani Embassy also attended the meeting. Following the meeting, a cable-based on the notes was then sent to Islamabad.

Among those who attended the meeting were US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu and Deputy Assistant Secretary Lesslie C Viguerie. From the Pakistani side, Deputy Chief of Mission Syed Naveed Bokhari and the defence attache attended the lunch meeting. According to a source, the US side expressed its 'disappointment' with Pakistan's decision to send its prime minister, Imran Khan, to Moscow the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

One of the sources said, "They pointed out how the invasion had angered the entire American nation and explained why they thought Mr Khan should have postponed his visit." Contrary to Imran Khan's allegations of the US conspiring, Washington said that the final decision to visit Moscow would be of the then Pakistani PM Imran Khan. "Washington believes the final decision to go ahead with the visit despite the invasion was that of Imran Khan," said one of the sources.

In another exchange of words during the lunch, America said that Islamabad should have also "considered Washington's sensitiveness" on this issue before going ahead with the visit. The parties also discusses the political developments in Pakistan, and Lu pointed out that Washington was keenly watching the situation and the outcome of the no-trust move against the then prime minister would impact US-Pakistan relations as well, as per the newspaper.

"But they did say the outcome will impact bilateral ties, which can be interpreted either way," said the source. On April 10, while commenting on Khan's claim, a US State Department spokesperson Jalina Porter said: "Let me just say very bluntly there is absolutely no truth to these allegations." (ANI)

