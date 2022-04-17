Left Menu

Africa's COVID-19 cases pass 11.37 million

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Africa reached 11,378,423 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

Addis Ababa [Africa], April 17 (ANI/Xinhua): The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases reported in Africa reached 11,378,423 as of Sunday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said. The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the death toll across the continent stands at 251,756 while some 10,749,930 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,740,398 cases, while northern African countries Morocco and Tunisia reported 1,164,345 and 1,038,668 cases, respectively, it said. In terms of the caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, according to the Africa CDC. (ANI/Xinhua)

