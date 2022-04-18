Left Menu

Afghans in UK hold protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan

A large number of Afghans living in the United Kingdom protested outside the Pakistan embassy in London against recent airstrikes in parts of Khost and Kunar provinces in Afghanistan.

ANI | London | Updated: 18-04-2022 11:33 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 11:33 IST
Afghans in UK hold protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan
Afghans in UK hold protest against Pakistani airstrikes in Afghanistan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A large number of Afghans living in the United Kingdom protested outside the Pakistan embassy in London against recent airstrikes in parts of Khost and Kunar provinces in Afghanistan. On the night of April 15, Pakistani aircraft launched airstrikes into Afghan territory killing more than 40 civilians.

Following the incident, the Taliban summoned Pakistan's ambassador Manssor Ahmad Khan to convey concerns to the Pakistan government over the incident. A protester said, "Pakistan army has killed more than 100 Afghan civilians - they were children, they were women, they were elderly people - they were not terrorists."

The protesters called Pakistan a terrorist state and shouted slogans like "We want justice from the United Nations" and urged the international community to hold Islamabad responsible for genocide in Afghanistan. The demonstration organized by All Afghan Protection CIC also raised the issue of the inhumane treatment of Afghan refugees by Iran.

The protesters gathered at the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Knightsbridge, before marching to demonstrate outside the High Commission for Pakistan, where they demanded an end to Pakistan's interference and killing of Afghan civilians. Similar demonstrations were also held in Paris, France. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022