Left Menu

Brazil lifts coronavirus-related public health emergency

The Brazilian government is lifting the public health emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about two years ago, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said.

ANI | Brasilia | Updated: 18-04-2022 13:07 IST | Created: 18-04-2022 13:07 IST
Brazil lifts coronavirus-related public health emergency
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Brasilia [Brazil], April 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The Brazilian government is lifting the public health emergency announced in the country at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, about two years ago, Health Minister Marcelo Queiroga said. "Today, with the strengthening of the SUS, the largest vaccination campaign in our history, and with the improvement of the epidemiological scenario, we are able to announce the end of the Public Health Emergency of National Importance - ESPIN," Queiroga said on Twitter on Sunday.

In the past 24 hours, Brazil registered 19 coronavirus-related deaths. Its total COVID-19 death toll stands at 662,011. Brazil is second in terms of coronavirus-related fatalities (US is first), and third in terms of the total number of registered cases (surpassed only by the US and India). Brazil declared a state of emergency to fight coronavirus in March, 2020. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

Over 40 civilians including children killed in Pak airstrikes in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

Hubble captures spectacular head-on collision between two galaxies

 United States
3
Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tolerance towards proven wrongdoing: says Sequoia Capital, largest investor in BharatPe.

Will continue to respond strongly to wilful misconduct, fraud; have zero tol...

 Global
4
Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low-risk peers: Study

Mothers are at greater risk of developing clinical depression than their low...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022