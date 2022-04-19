Left Menu

Russia, Vietnam plan to hold joint military drills

Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold joint military drills to practice combat training in difficult tactical situations, the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:00 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:00 IST
Russia, Vietnam plan to hold joint military drills
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russia and Vietnam are planning to hold joint military drills to practice combat training in difficult tactical situations, the Eastern Military District said on Tuesday. "A conference on planning joint Russian-Vietnamese military exercises was organized for the first time and held at the headquarters of the Eastern Military District. The meeting of the delegations took place via video conference," the statement said.

The video conference was held under the aegis of the head of the regional control center, Major General Sergey Lagutkin, and the head of the Department of International Military Cooperation, Colonel Ivan Taraev. Major General Dung Dinh Thanh and several military commanders participated in the meeting from the Vietnamese side. "In the course of the talks, the two parties agreed on the agenda for the upcoming military drills, specifying deadlines and a venue for holding the drills," the statement added.

Taraev said that the exercises aim to improve the practical skills of commanders and staffs in organizing combat training and managing units in a difficult tactical situation, as well as developing unconventional solutions when performing tasks. The suggested name for the exercises is Continental Union-2022. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

5 workers die in mishap at fish processing factory in Karnataka's Mangaluru

 India
2
WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

WPI inflation soars to 14.55 pc in March on rise in fuel, metal prices

 India
3
Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

Want to live a sustainable and cool life? Choose more fans and less AC

 Australia
4
NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

NASA observatory captures intense X-class solar flare

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022