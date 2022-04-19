Left Menu

Malaysia reports 7,140 new COVID-19 infections, 16 new deaths

Malaysia recorded 7,140 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,396,165, according to the health ministry.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 19-04-2022 14:56 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 14:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], April 19 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 7,140 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 4,396,165, according to the health ministry. There are 264 new imported cases and 6,876 local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further 16 deaths have been reported from the pandemic, bringing the death toll to 35,437. The ministry reported 14,423 new recoveries, bringing the total number of COVID-19 patients cured and discharged to 4,264,127.

Currently there are 96,601 active cases registered in the Southeast Asian country, 110 of them being held in intensive care and 68 in need of assisted breathing. The country also reported 55,642 doses of COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday, and that 84.6 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 80.5 percent are fully vaccinated and 48.9 percent have received booster jabs. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

