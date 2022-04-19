Left Menu

Russian Central Bank registers new payment system HELLO

Russian Central Bank has included a new payment system called HELLO into the national register of credit institutions.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 19-04-2022 15:20 IST | Created: 19-04-2022 15:20 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 19 (ANI/Sputnik): Russian Central Bank has included a new payment system called HELLO into the national register of credit institutions.

Russian commercial bank TransKapitalBank, which includes a share of foreign financial institutions, such as European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, German Investment Corporation DEG and International Finance Corporation, will be the operator of the system's payment infrastructure services.

Payment system HELLO is a set of payment services and institutions that facilitates money transfer transactions. (ANI/Sputnik)

