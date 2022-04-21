Left Menu

Distressed by penury, Afghan man sets himself on fire in Kabul

A man in Kabul set himself on fire for being extremely impoverished following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, reported local media.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-04-2022 16:58 IST | Created: 21-04-2022 16:58 IST
Distressed by penury, Afghan man sets himself on fire in Kabul
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

A man in Kabul set himself on fire for being extremely impoverished following the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan, reported local media. Spin Gul, who was presumably in his late 20s, burnt himself on April 18 and succumbed to his wounds in the hospital, reported Khaama Press.

Gul, who was a father to four children, was the only breadwinner of his family but had lost his mental stability recently, said Gul's brother. According to Gul's grandmother, her grandson, who was a trolley man, committed suicide after being penurious following the regime transformation in the country.

However, refuting the reports of Gul committing suicide due to a bad economic situation, the Afghan Interior Ministry said that the deceased had a mental disorder, according to the media outlet. This comes as Afghanistan is facing a dire situation as a result of the takeover by the Taliban. In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan. The Taliban's swift ascension to power resulted in economic disorder and food shortages that pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis.

According to UN figures, 23 million people in Afghanistan are currently starving and 95 per cent of Afghans do not have enough food to eat three times in 24 hours. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

Russia warned Sweden, Finland about consequences of joining NATO

 Russia
2
See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

See this angelic image of two merging galaxies captured by Hubble telescope

 Global
3
Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese researchers develop electric chopsticks to enhance the salty taste

Odd News Roundup: German wildlife park renames Putin the pig; Japanese resea...

 Global
4
NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

NASA's new spaceship to take humans farther than they've ever gone

United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022