Sikh diaspora praises PM Modi for Red Fort address on Guru Tegh Bahadur's anniversary

The Sikh diaspora across the world praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his scheduled address to the nation from the historic Red Fort in Delhi on Thursday to mark the 401st anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth Sikh Guru. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, PM Modi had said, "At 9:15 PM tomorrow, 21st April, l will have the honour of taking part in the 400th Parkash Purab celebrations of Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji. The programme will be held at the iconic Red Fort. A commemorative coin and postage stamp will also be released."

Calling the address a historic moment, Gurdeep Singh Randhawa from Germany said, "The Sikhs from the world over must express their happiness that the anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, who was known as `Hind di Chadar' or protector of Hindu religion is being celebrated." Guru Tegh Bahadur stood up against forcible conversions by the Mughals and protected the Hindus. The Guru sacrificed his life to protect religion and human values, ideals and principles in world history.

Talking about the central government's policy in Punjab, Gurdeep Singh said, "The government wants to see a peaceful and prosperous Punjab and a lot of work is being done in this direction." The celebrations on the occasion of Guru Teg Bahadur's anniversary are being organised by the Government of India in collaboration with the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee.

During the two-day celebrities, which started on Wednesday, 'Ragis' and children from different parts of the country will participate in 'Shabad Kirtan'. There will also be a grand light and sound show depicting the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Apart from this, the traditional martial art of Sikhs, 'Gatka' will also be organized. (ANI)

