Left Menu

Gaza fires 2 rockets toward Israel as tensions rise

Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Friday night, with no damage or injury reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said.

ANI | Jerusalem | Updated: 23-04-2022 12:34 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 12:34 IST
Gaza fires 2 rockets toward Israel as tensions rise
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Israel

Jerusalem [Israel], April 23 (ANI/Xinhua): Two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip toward Israel on Friday night, with no damage or injury reported, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said. One rocket landed in southern Israel in open territory and the other within the Gaza Strip, according to the IDF.

The incident came after a tense day in Jerusalem, where the Palestinians and the Israeli police clashed again at the holy site of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. Several rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza throughout the week after several months of quiet.

In retaliation, the Israeli air force on Wednesday bombed Gaza's military facilities belonging to Hamas, ruler of the Palestinian enclave. Israel has been imposing a strict blockade on the Gaza Strip since Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007 after routing Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas' security forces. The militant organization which does not recognize the state of Israel has since launched thousands of rockets toward Israel to break the siege.

In May 2021, clashes that began at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound escalated into an 11-day war between Israel and Hamas. Tensions have run high between Israelis and Palestinians in recent weeks amid their repeated clashes in Jerusalem, raising concern about the possibility of another war. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "dark matter"; Europa's similarity to Greenland hints that Jupiter's moon could harbor life and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists prepare CERN collider restart in hunt for "...

 Global
2
Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

Here's where and when partial solar eclipse will be visible on April 30

 Global
3
Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

Chile constitutional assembly knocks back ambitious environmental proposals

 Global
4
Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties reported - local authorities

Transport plane crashes in south Ukraine on technical flight, casualties rep...

 Ukraine

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022