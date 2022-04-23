Afghan terrorists kill three Pakistani soldiers in cross-border attack

Three Pakistani soldiers stationed in the Dewagar area of North Waziristan district were killed in an open firing by terrorists from inside Afghanistan, said Pakistan Army's media wing on Saturday. Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement said that the Pakistani troops responded to the attack and added that as per intelligence reports the terrorists suffered heavy causalities, reported ARY News.

The Pakistani soldiers that were killed during the exchange of fire included Havaldar Taimoor (resident of Jhelum, age 30 years), Naik Shoaib (resident of Attock, age 38 years) and Sepoy Saqib Nawaz (resident of Sialkot, age 24 years). ISPR in response to the attack said, "Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against Pakistan and expects that Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities in future."

In another terror incident, a Pakistan Army major was killed while a soldier suffered injuries in a gunfight with terrorists in Balochistan's Awaran, ISPR said on Friday, as per the Pakistani media outlet. On the night of April 21 and 22, terrorist fire raided a security forces post in the Kahan area near Awaran, which was repulsed. The escaping terrorists were pursued into the nearby mountains, as per the Pakistan Army's media wing. (ANI)

