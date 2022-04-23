Left Menu

Indian embassy in Oman hosts 'friendship cricket tournament' to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

The Indian embassy in Muscat organised a Friendship Cup Cricket Tournament on Friday, timed with the commemoration of 75 years of India's independence which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

ANI | Muscat | Updated: 23-04-2022 16:30 IST | Created: 23-04-2022 16:30 IST
Indian embassy in Oman hosts 'friendship cricket tournament' to celebrate Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (Photo/@Indemb_Muscat). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Oman

The Indian embassy in Muscat organised a Friendship Cup Cricket Tournament on Friday, timed with the commemoration of 75 years of India's independence which is being celebrated as 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'. The tournament saw the participation of four teams, one each from the embassies of India, the UK and the US and one team from the Oman Cricket Association.

"This is the first-ever such cricket tournament in Oman and is timed with the commemoration of 75 years of India's independence," the Indian embassy in Oman said in a tweet. "The event has brought together cricket fans from India, UK, US and Oman in a unique celebration of sports and brotherhood," the embassy added.

The games are being played at the Al Ameerat Cricket ground in Oman's capital city of Muscat, with embassy officials and their families participating as players and spectators. "Day 1 produced stellar cricket from all teams with great display of talent, skill and passion. Day 2 today (Saturday) promises even more fun as the 4 teams fight for the top spot in the finals," the Indian embassy said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

