Relief for top Pakistani politicians from 'Exit Control List'

As per reports, several bigwigs of Pakistan politics, including PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asif Ali Zardari, and Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, have been de-listed from the 'Exit Control List (ECL)'. Faryal Talpur, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique, Khawaja Asif and others have also been removed from the list.

Sources said that the names which were placed on ECL on the orders of courts and security institutions will not be removed from the list while those placed for four months will be removed, reported Ary News. The Exit Control List (ECL) committee formed during the first cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday has recommended amending the rules.

Keeping in view the rules, people would be placed at the ECL only when it is necessary. Moreover, for the pleas seeking removal of the names from the ECL, a time period will also be fixed, reported Ary news, quoting the new ECL rules. As per local media reports, the names of more than 100 political personalities have been removed.

The names were placed on the ECL on the recommendations of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). Exit Control List (ECL) is an ordinance to provide for the control of the exit of certain persons from Pakistan who have been involved in any economic crime involving government funds, mass corruption, or misuse of authority. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)