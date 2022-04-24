Om Birla highlights Indian diaspora's powerful role in buttressing country's 'Look East' policy

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday highlighted the Indian diaspora as a 'powerful force' in the country's 'Look East' policy while addressing the Indian community and 'friends of India' in Singapore. "Indian diaspora is one of the important powerful forces of India's Look East Policy," Birla said, adding, that the diaspora is playing the role of a catalyst to further bridge the gap among countries and improve the bilateral relationships.

India's 'Look East' policy was adopted in the early 1990s and seeks to deepen India's economic and strategic ties with south-east Asian countries. The 'Look East' policy was followed up by the 'Act East' policy adopted in the 2010s. "Diaspora's active contribution to the comprehensive economic and social development of Singapore has laid the foundation for strong relations between the two countries," Birla observed.

The Lok Sabha Speaker has been on an official visit to south-east Asia since April 19 leading a parliamentary delegation. Speaking in Singapore, Birla said that in the 75 years of India's independence, the country has undergone an extensive political, social and economic transformation and India's democracy and its democratic institutions have set a perfect example of inclusive growth before the whole world.

He further added that from defence to technology, new opportunities are being created in the country listing schemes like Start-Up India, Digital India, Stand Up India and Skill India. "Today, India is being seen as a symbol of positive change in the whole world. The present era is an era of socio-economic change in India, an era of innovation," Birla said.

Birla further urged the Indian diaspora, particularly the youth, to join hands for the socio-economic transformation in India He also added that as India evacuated more than 30,000 civilians from Ukraine and neighbouring countries from the war zone, the self-respect, strength and power of present-day India have been recognized by the world.

"India has a strong voice in global fora on issues like climate change, terrorism, and global peace," Birla said. On Saturday, Birla visited the Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia and appreciated the restoration work of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) in the area.

"Blessed to visit Angkor Wat temple in Cambodia. It is one of the great cultural wonders of the world. The architecture of temple reflects shared cultural heritage of India & Cambodia. Happy to note that massive restoration work of temple has been done by ASI," he tweeted. Lok Sabha Speaker also met the king of Cambodia Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni and discussed the issues of mutual interest and reiterated India's firm resolve to strengthen the bilateral relationship. Earlier, Om Birla was in Vietnam from April 19 to 21.

The official visit of the parliamentary delegation is scheduled to conclude on April 25. (ANI)

