Left Menu

Bank of America blocks funds of Russian Consulate General in New York: Russian diplomat

The funds of the Russian Consulate General in New York at Bank of America have been blocked and the mission is operating on cash reserves, acting Consul General in New York, Vyacheslav Slavkin told Sputnik on Sunday.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 24-04-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 24-04-2022 23:16 IST
Bank of America blocks funds of Russian Consulate General in New York: Russian diplomat
Representative Image (Photo Credit: Twitter/@nypost). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Moscow [Russia], April 24 (ANI/Sputnik): The funds of the Russian Consulate General in New York at Bank of America have been blocked and the mission is operating on cash reserves, acting Consul General in New York, Vyacheslav Slavkin told Sputnik on Sunday. Earlier in the day, Russian Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said that Bank of America closed the accounts of two Russian consulates general in Houston and New York.

"On March 16, Bank of America blocked and froze all of our accounts. We are completely restricted from paying for utilities - we cannot pay for gas and insurance. We can't pay for the basic things necessary for the functioning of the Consulate General," Slavkin said, adding that the consulate is also facing "difficulties with the payment of employees' salaries." According to Slavkin, all payments necessary for the functioning of the consulate are made from the cash reserve in case of extreme events, which is available at the cash desk of the mission. "In addition, we use the funds paid by citizens for consular services," the diplomat added.

The acting Consul-General made no predictions about how long the reserve will last. "We are working very closely with the State Department on this issue. The State Department has promised to provide all assistance in opening new accounts, in some other banks. However, so far everything is in process. So far there is no result," Slavkin said.

At the same time, Slavkin noted that the security measures of the Russian Consulate General in New York have been strengthened amid threats to the diplomatic mission amid Russia's military operation in Ukraine. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

IAF arming Russian chopper fleet with Israeli NLOS anti-tank guided missiles

 India
2
Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe; Taiwan won't go into Shanghai-like lockdown despite rising COVID cases, premier says and more

Health News Roundup: Biogen pulls application for Alzheimer's drug in Europe...

 Global
3
What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

What is toe jam? From harmless gunk to a feast for bugs

 Australia
4
Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

Blast on Jammu outskirts., may be meteorite: Police

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022