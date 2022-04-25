Left Menu

Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard apprehend Pak ship with Rs 280 cr worth heroin

Indian authorities on Monday apprehended a Pakistani ship on the Indian side of the Arabian sea near Gujarat, with the consignment of heroin worth Rs 280 crores.

ANI | Gandhinagar (Gujarat) | Updated: 25-04-2022 10:55 IST | Created: 25-04-2022 10:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Indian authorities on Monday apprehended a Pakistani ship on the Indian side of the Arabian sea near Gujarat, with the consignment of heroin worth Rs 280 crores. The Pakistani ship named "Al-Haj", with 9 member crew, was apprehended in a joint operation by Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) Gujarat and India Coast Guard.

"In joint Ops with ATS Gujarat, India Coast Guard ships apprehended Pak ship Al Haj with 09 crew in the Indian side of the Arabian sea with heroin worth 280 crores. Boat being brought to Jakhau for investigation," the PRO Defence Gujarat tweeted. The boat is being brought to Jakhau for investigation.

More information is awaited in this regard. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

