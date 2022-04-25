MEA spokesperson welcomes Randriamandrato for discussions to expand bilateral relations

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi welcomed the Foreign Minister of Madagascar, Richard Randriamandrato, on his first visit to India on Monday. Taking to social media he tweeted that it marks an opportunity in discussing ways to expand their bilateral relations.

Bagchi also mentioned that the Foreign Minister of Madagascar will participate in the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue today. Bagchi tweeted, "Pleasure to welcome FM Richard Randriamandrato of Madagascar on his first visit to India. An opportunity to discuss ways to expand our bilateral relations. FM Randriamandrato will also participate in #Raisina2022."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the seventh edition of the Raisina Dialogue which is India's flagship multilateral foreign policy and geo-economics conference. The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be based upon six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology, and ideology, End of Multilateralism: a networked global order, Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific, Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet, Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities and Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars.

The Raisina Dialogue, which started in the year 2016, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organized by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF). Apart from Richard Randriamandrato, Ursula Von Der Leyen, the President of the European Commission will mark her presence as the chief guest. She will participate in the three-day event starting on April 25 and ending on April 27. Foreign ministers of different countries like Argentina, Nigeria, Netherlands, Philippines, and others will also be attending the event. (ANI)

