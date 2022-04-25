EU chief terms China 'systemic rival' at Raisina Dialogue 2022

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said that China is an "economic competitor and a systemic rival", adding that the European Union will continue to encourage Beijing to play its part in a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific region. Taking on China and Russia indirectly, European Commission President said, "If we consider what it means for Europe and Asia, Russia and China have forged seemingly unrestrained pact. They have declared that friendship between them has no limits, no forbidden areas of cooperation. It was in February this year. Then, the invasion of Ukraine followed."

"In Europe, we see Russia's aggression as a direct threat to our security. We will make sure that unprovoked-unjustified aggression against Ukraine will be a strategic failure. Doing all we can to help Ukraine fight for its freedom. We imposed effective sanctions," she said. "We'll continue to encourage Beijing to play its part in a peaceful and thriving Indo-Pacific region. The relationship between EU and China is strategically important and challenging. All at once, China is a negotiating partner, an economic competitor and a systemic rival," she continued saying.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar, European Commission President and other dignitaries were present at the inaugural session of Raisina Dialogue 2022.

The Raisina Dialogue 2022, based on the theme "Terranova- Impassioned, Impatient, Imperilled", will be modelled along six thematic pillars --Rethinking Democracy: trade, technology and ideology; End of Multilateralism: a networked global order; Water Caucuses: turbulent tides in the Indo-Pacific; Communities Inc: first responders to health, development, and planet; Achieving Green Transitions: common imperative, diverging realities; Samson vs Goliath: the persistent and relentless technology wars. The Raisina Dialogue, which started in 2016, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. The conference is organised by MEA in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF).

The dialogue, which was held virtually last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, is being held in in-person format this year. "Raisina Dialogue 2022 will have around 100 sessions with over 210 speakers from 90 countries. There will be side events that will be hosted in Berlin and Washington. Raisina young fellows programme will also be conducted on the sidelines of this main conference," MEA Spokesperson, Arindam Bagchi has said. (ANI)

