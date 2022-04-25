Left Menu

Qatar, Taliban discuss contract to manage Afghan airports: Taliban Representative

Doha [Qatar], April 25 (ANI/Sputnik): A delegation of the Afghan Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorism), led by acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, held talks with Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani on a contract to manage Afghan airports, Taliban representative in Qatar, Mohammed Naim said on Monday. "The meeting touched on political and economic issues, as well as the provisions of the contract for the management of Afghan airports, for which it is necessary to conclude a final agreement between the two parties," he said on Twitter, adding that Afghan, Qatari and Turkish experts are working together to develop an agreement to manage the airports.

The Taliban took over Afghanistan in August 2021, which led to the collapse of the previous government. In December 2021, Turkish and Qatari companies signed a memorandum to operate the Kabul airport, and airports in the provinces of Balkh, Herat, Kandahar and Khost, which are currently struggling to operate due to severe economic conditions in Afghanistan.

However, the parties have not yet reached a final agreement. (ANI/Sputnik)

