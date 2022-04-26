Left Menu

India at UNSC expresses concern over clashes at holy places of Jerusalem

India on Monday (local time) expressed concern regarding clashes at the holy places of Jerusalem and appealed to all parties to stop the provocation and incitement which could worsen the situation.

ANI | New York | Updated: 26-04-2022 11:23 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 11:23 IST
R Ravindra, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to UN . Image Credit: ANI
India on Monday (local time) expressed concern regarding clashes at the holy places of Jerusalem and appealed to all parties to stop the provocation and incitement which could worsen the situation. Speaking at the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting on the Middle East, India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN R Ravindra said, "We're deeply concerned by the series of incidents at the holy places of Jerusalem during the ongoing holy month of Ramzan. The historic status quo of the holy places of Jerusalem must be respected and upheld."

He further said that any act which violates the sanctity of holy places must be condemned. "All acts of obstruction, vandalism, decretion, which violate the sanctity of holy places, be it in Jerusalem, Nablus or elsewhere, must be unequivocally condemned. We recognize efforts made by Israel, Jordan, Palestinean authority and other countries to avert escalation," he stated. "It is unfortunate that despite these efforts the on-ground situation has once again deteriorated. We appeal to all parties to stop the provocations and incitement which could further worsen the situation. We extend our support to all steps aimed at restoring calm," he added.

The statement comes amid rising tensions over clashes between Israeli police and Palestinian worshippers at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in East Jerusalem. The clashes broke out between Palestinians and Israeli police at the Temple Mount on April 15, as spiking tensions, threats of terror and the observance of major holidays all converged around the flashpoint holy site.

Notably, April 15 was the second Friday during the Muslim holy month of Ramzan, the first night of Judaism's week-long Passover holiday, and Good Friday, when Christians commemorate the crucifixion of Jesus Christ. The clashes left over 100 people injured. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

