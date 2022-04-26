Norway to become member of International Solar Alliance

Norway on Tuesday announced its decision to join the International Solar Alliance (ISA) on the sidelines of Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt's three-day official visit to India from April 25-27. "We need to increase the pace of the green transition worldwide, and the use of solar cells will be important in this context. This is why Norway is joining the International Solar Alliance. This will open up new opportunities for Norwegian companies, research, and cooperation between India and Norway in this area," Huitfeldt said.

"Norway plays an active role in the efforts to combat global warming and increase access to clean energy. We give high priority to climate and energy issues, and the International Solar Alliance will provide an important arena for strengthening political cooperation and strengthening collaboration on solar energy solutions with India in the time ahead," she added. The Norwegian FM highlighted the cooperation between India and Norway in various fields over the years including "a number of joint projects on climate change and the environment. Participation in the ISA will further strengthen these efforts."

Norway can offer expertise in areas such as electrification, smart grids and renewable energy financing, an official statement said. Norwegian participation in the clean energy sphere in India is expanding, particularly in the private sector. Membership in the ISA will increase the visibility of India as a market for Norwegian companies, the statement further said.

In addition, Norfund (the Norwegian Investment Fund for developing countries) recently gave the green light for new investments in wind and solar energy in India. During her India visit, Huitfeldt has also visited a facility for developing rooftop solar energy systems in which Norfund is one of the investors.

The ISA is a multilateral organisation working for increased deployment of solar energy technologies around the world. The ISA works to increase and harmonise demand for solar energy solutions and helps member countries to secure financing for viable projects. The ISA also seeks to reduce the risks and costs associated with solar energy development. (ANI)

