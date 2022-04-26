Jaishankar discusses cooperation in blue economy with Norwegian counterpart

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar on Tuesday held talks with the Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt where both the leaders discussed global issues and resolved to boost bilateral cooperation in Blue Economy and energy sector. India-Norway Blue Economy Cooperation consists of Maritime Cooperation, Cooperation on Fisheries and Aquaculture, Research and Science, Marine Pollution Initiative among others.

Taking to Twitter, Jaishankar wrote, "A good meeting with FM @AHuitfeldt of Norway. Our health and education partnership advances steadily. Discussed further cooperation in blue economy and energy. Shared perspectives on Myanmar, Afghanistan and Ukraine. Agreed to continue our close cooperation in the UNSC." The then Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, paid a visit to India on January 7-9, 2019, at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Solberg was accompanied by a high-level delegation comprising State Secretaries, senior officials and business leaders.

The two Prime Ministers noted the importance of sustainable use of the oceans, including for food security, energy sources, mineral exploration and climate-friendly maritime transport. They welcomed the signing of the MoU on the India-Norway Ocean Dialogue and the establishment of the Joint Task Force on Blue Economy under the aegis of the MoU, in order to promote multi-sectoral cooperation in various aspects of Blue Economy. Huitfeldt is on a three-day official visit to India from April 25-27. Earlier, the Norwegian FM highlighted the cooperation between India and Norway in various fields over the years including "a number of joint projects on climate change and the environment." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)