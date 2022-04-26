Tanzanian president pardons over 3,500 prisoners to mark union between Tanganyika, Zanzibar

Dar Es Salaam [Tanzania], April 26 (ANI/Xinhua): Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan on Tuesday pardoned 3,826 prisoners as a gesture to commemorate the 58th Anniversary of the Union between Tanganyika and Zanzibar. Tanganyika and Zanzibar merged on April 26, 1964, to form the United Republic of Tanzania, a deal which was witnessed by Tanganyika's founding President Julius Nyerere and Zanzibar's founding President Abeid Karume.

A statement by the Minister for Home Affairs, Hamad Masauni, said the presidential amnesty benefitted prisoners who have served over a quarter of their jail terms and those that were jailed before Feb. 22, 2022. The statement mentioned other inmates to benefit from the presidential amnesty as those suffering from chronic diseases and approved by qualified medical personnel.

Prisoners aged over 70 years and women with breastfeeding children and pregnant women will also gain the presidential pardon, said the statement. According to the statement, other beneficiaries of the presidential amnesty include prisoners jailed for economic sabotage but have served more than 20 years, those jailed for money laundering who served more than 20 years in jail and those convicted of embezzlement of public funds and property who have served over 15 years jail terms. (ANI/Xinhua)

