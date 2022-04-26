Left Menu

Nepal deploys helicopter to control forest fire on outskirts of Kathmandu

A helicopter has been deployed to control the raging forest fire at a section of the conservation area lying on the outskirts of Kathmandu as Nepal continues to witness a rise in forest fire incidents with the onset of the dry season.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 26-04-2022 22:03 IST | Created: 26-04-2022 22:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

A helicopter has been deployed to control the raging forest fire at a section of the conservation area lying on the outskirts of Kathmandu as Nepal continues to witness a rise in forest fire incidents with the onset of the dry season. A forest fire broke out in Shivapuri National Park in Budhanilkantha and has been raging high since Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed.

"The fire broke out in the forest on the south side of Jogal Danda Nani Gumba in ward 2 of Budhanilkantha Municipality. It still is out of control and we are attempting to douse it. Past dawn, the helicopter has been returned back to the hangar as it would pose more risk to fly it during night time," Metropolitan Police Circle, Teku Superintendent of Police Dineshraj Mainali said. The personnel of the Nepal Army, Armed Police Force, and Nepal Police along with the locals are at work to control the fire that broke out this afternoon. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. (ANI)

