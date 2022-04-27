Left Menu

Syrian Air Defense downed most missiles fired by Israel: Defense Ministry

Syrian air defense systems repelled an Israeli air attack and shot down most of the missiles, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

ANI | Damascus | Updated: 27-04-2022 09:40 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 09:40 IST
  • Syria

Damascus [Syria], April 27 (ANI/Sputnik): Syrian air defense systems repelled an Israeli air attack and shot down most of the missiles, the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Earlier, Syrian state news agency SANA reported that Syrian air defenses were repelling an Israeli attack above Damascus.

"At about 00:41 the Israeli enemy carried out an air attack from the direction of Tiberias on some points in the vicinity of Damascus. Our air defense systems repelled enemy missiles and shot down most of them," the ministry said. It said damage possibly caused by the attack is being assessed. (ANI/Sputnik)

