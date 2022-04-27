Left Menu

Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh, Bhutan from April 28-30

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will visit Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2022 14:46 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 14:46 IST
Jaishankar to visit Bangladesh, Bhutan from April 28-30
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will visit Bangladesh and Bhutan from April 28 to 30, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday. As per an official statement from MEA, during the visit to Bangladesh, Jaishankar will call on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and also hold discussions with Bangladeshi counterpart Dr AK Abdul Momen.

The EAM's forthcoming visit to Bangladesh may be seen in the context of frequent bilateral high-level visits and exchanges particularly as both sides commemorate 50 years of the establishment of diplomatic ties, said the statement. Notably, Jaishankar last visited Bangladesh in March 2021.

During his visit to Bhutan, the EAM will receive an audience with Bhutan King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and also call on Bhutan Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering. He will also meet his counterpart Dr Tandi Dorji. India and Bhutan share a unique and time tested bilateral relationship, characterized by utmost trust, goodwill and mutual understanding, said the statement.

Jaishankar will be Bhutan's first high-level visitor from abroad since March 2020. During the visit, the two sides will discuss all issues of mutual interest, including the upcoming high-level exchanges, economic development and hydro-power cooperation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

