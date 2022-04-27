Left Menu

As financial crisis hits Nepal's economy, govt decides to give public holidays on Sunday too

Facing a financial crunch and falling income, the Government of Nepal has decided to give public holidays on Sunday too, taking the number of public holidays to two days a week in the Himalayan Nation.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 27-04-2022 16:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 16:42 IST
As financial crisis hits Nepal's economy, govt decides to give public holidays on Sunday too
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Facing a financial crunch and falling income, the Government of Nepal has decided to give public holidays on Sunday too, taking the number of public holidays to two days a week in the Himalayan Nation. A meeting of the Council of Ministers held earlier this week has decided to give a public holiday on Sunday as well, Government spokesperson Gyanendra Bahadur Karki announced.

Saturday is also a public holiday in Nepal. "Decision will come into effect from mid-May. Office time has been changed from 9:30 AM to 5:30 PM on workdays. It would be on trial phase," Spokesperson Karki said.

Nepal is undergoing a serious financial crisis with foreign reserves falling down in wake of elongating Russia-Ukraine crisis. The government is making attempt to reduce the consumption of fuels to preserve the foreign reserve and also has decided to ban the import of 10 different luxurious goods. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Earth in 2029

NASA spacecraft to visit asteroid Apophis as it makes close approach to Eart...

 Global
2
Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

Cryptoverse: Ether prepares for epic 'merge' in quest to eclipse bitcoin

 Global
3
NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

NASA extends 8 planetary missions including asteroid-sampling mission

 United States
4
Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

Why Every Industry Is Desiring Of Bitcoin Cryptocurrency?

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022