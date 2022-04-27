Left Menu

UN chief arrives in Ukraine to expand humanitarian operations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday informed that he has arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow and that he will work to expand humanitarian support and evacuate civilians from conflict zones.

ANI | Kyiv | Updated: 27-04-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 27-04-2022 22:04 IST
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Image Credit: ANI
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday informed that he has arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow and that he will work to expand humanitarian support and evacuate civilians from conflict zones. "I have arrived in Ukraine after visiting Moscow. We will continue our work to expand humanitarian support & secure the evacuation of civilians from conflict zones. The sooner this war ends, the better - for the sake of Ukraine, Russia, and the world," Guterres said on Twitter.

Earlier on Tuesday, the UN chief met Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin to discuss the situation in Ukraine. Putin told Guterres that the Ukrainian issue arose after the 2014 "unconstitutional coup" in Kyiv and people in Donbas remained under blockade and military pressure even after the Minsk agreements on a peaceful settlement were reached, Xinhua reported.

Guterres proposed creating a contact group where the UN, Russia and Ukraine can discuss the situation together so that the humanitarian corridors are truly effective.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

