IS claims responsibility for blasts in Afghanistan's Mazar-i-Sharif

The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 29-04-2022 08:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2022 08:00 IST
The Islamic State (IS) has claimed responsibility for the twin explosions in the Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif, local media reported. Two explosions rocked Mazar-i-Sharif in Balkh province on Thursday, leaving at least 9 people killed and 13 injured.

One of the blasts was staged near an educational facility while another one hit a vehicle. This is the latest in a series of bombings to shake Afghanistan and comes just days after a blast at a Shia mosque in Mazar-i-Sharif that killed at least 12 worshippers and wounded scores more.

The IS branch, Islamic State - Khorasan Province, has been operating in Afghanistan and neighbouring Pakistan since 2015. The group has claimed responsibility for multiple bloody attacks. A separate bomb attack in the northern city of Kunduz last week targeted the minority community and killed at least 36 people at Friday prayers. (ANI)

