S Korea reports 37,771 new COVID-19 cases

Seoul [South Korea], May 1 (ANI/Xinhua): South Korea reported 37,771 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Saturday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 17,275,649, the health authorities said on Sunday. The daily caseload was down from 43,286 the previous day and lower than 64,704 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

The health authorities believed that the daily caseload has been on the decline following the Omicron variant-driven resurgence, which may have peaked in the middle of March.Among the new cases, 30 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 31,941.The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 493, up 3 from the previous day. A total of 81 more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 22,875. The total fatality rate was 0.13 per cent.

The number of people who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccines was 44,548,135, or 86.8 per cent of the total population, and the figure for those getting booster jabs was 33,125,137 people or 64.5 per cent of the population. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)