PM Modi gets rousing welcome from Indian diaspora in Berlin

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin on Monday. PM Modi greeted members of the Indian community, who were awaiting his arrival at Hotel Adlon Kempinski in Berlin. Many children along with their parents were present at the hotel, waving their hands at the Prime Minister's arrival.

The people chanted "Vande Mataram" and "Bharat Mata ki Jai" on seeing the Prime Minister. The Prime Minister also interacted with a little girl who presented him with a portrait of his picture. He took a picture with the girl who called him her icon and also signed the portrait for her.

Earlier this morning, the Prime Minister arrived at Berlin-Brandenburg airport in Germany on the first leg of his visit to three European nations. Upon his arrival, PM Modi expressed confidence that the visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany. "Landed in Berlin. Today, I will be holding talks with Chancellor @OlafScholz, interacting with business leaders and addressing a community programme. I am confident this visit will boost the friendship between India and Germany," he tweeted.

During his visit to Germany, PM Modi will hold his first in-person meeting with the newly appointed Chancellor Olaf Scholz. PM Modi and Olaf Scholz will also co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also interact and address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

India and Germany have had a 'Strategic Partnership' since 2001, which has been further strengthened with three rounds of Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC). The last IGC was co-chaired by PM Modi and German Federal Chancellor Angela Merkel who visited India. The fifth round of IGC was held from October 31-November 1, 2019. The consultations were delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PM Modi's three-nation visit will have a substantial and comprehensive agenda during his bilateral and multilateral meetings.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron. (ANI)

