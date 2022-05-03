Left Menu

PM Mette Frederiksen hopes India-Denmark green strategic partnership will bring both countries closer

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said that the green strategic partnership will bring Denmark and India closer and together.

ANI | Copenhagen | Updated: 03-05-2022 22:06 IST | Created: 03-05-2022 22:06 IST
PM Mette Frederiksen hopes India-Denmark green strategic partnership will bring both countries closer
Denmark Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen on Tuesday said that the green strategic partnership will bring Denmark and India closer and together. Addressing the members of the Indian community in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, Frederiksen said, "I truly hope and believe that this partnership (green strategic partnership) will bring us even closer and together."

The Danish PM said that this partnership will bring green jobs and new opportunities for all the countries. She also said, "I would also like to say that two years ago, PM Modi and I agreed on a strategic partnership, first of its kind for both of our countries. it is very amazing for a small country like Denmark, that we are the first country to have a strategic partnership with great India and by joining hands and minds we aim to find new ways forward." Referring to the Ukraine crisis, Frederiksen said that India and Denmark should stand up for them.

"Right now, of course, the war in Ukraine, reminds us that democratic nations like India and Denmark must stand up for the principles and for the values we believe in," she said. The Danish PM expressed her happiness over working with PM Modi and said, "First of all I would like to say it's a great pleasure to be here today with you. I am very honoured to work with you PM Modi in Denmark."

"I think together today we show how strong ties we have-of friendship, of families. All this is not least because of all of you. Thank you to all Indians living in Denmark and working in Denmark, making a real positive contribution to Danish society. Thank you all of you!" she added. PM Modi's Denmark visit started shortly after concluding his Berlin visit on Tuesday.

During his visit, PM Modi also took a private tour of the residence of his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen. The Prime Minister was accompanied by the Danish PM during the tour. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to watch in May 2022

Total lunar eclipse, Jupiter-Mars conjunction and more celestial events to w...

 Global
2
NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

NASA observatory captures strong X-Class solar flare

 Global
3
Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Display, Slimmest and Lightest Design in the Segment, Stereo Speakers With Dolby Atmos® Android 12 and More, Goes on Sale Today, 12 PM on Flipkart at an Impressive Starting Price of Rs. 13,499*(Including HDFC Bank Offer)*

Motorola’s Budget Smartphone, moto g52 With the Revolutionary pOLED 90Hz Dis...

 India
4
Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

Four ways Southeast Asian journalists are under digital attack

 Malaysia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022